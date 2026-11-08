Randle closed with 19 points (8-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, six rebounds and one steal over 34 minutes during Saturday's 124-121 loss to the Hawks.

Randle turned in an efficient performance and tied for second on the Nets in scoring. The veteran forward also finished second on the team in assists, dishing out a season-high eight dimes. He's scored at least 19 points in four straight outings, averaging 20.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 34.5 minutes per contest over that period.