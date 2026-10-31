Randle ended with 15 points (4-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and three assists over 25 minutes in Friday's 110-94 loss to Detroit.

Randle struggled taking care of the ball Friday to begin NBA Cup group play. However, he shot the ball well from behind the arc. The 31-year-old is now averaging 21.0 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists across 33.2 minutes per contest in five regular-season appearances. Randle is committing a career-worst 4.2 turnovers per game, though that isn't surprising, considering he's been more active as a ballhandler in his first year with Brooklyn.