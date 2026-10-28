Randle registered 24 points (10-23 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and two steals across 44 minutes in Tuesday's 125-124 overtime loss to the Celtics.

Randle narrowly missed a double-double while playing a season-high 44 minutes, reinforcing his prominent role in Brooklyn's offense. However, his seven missed three-point attempts and five turnovers diminished an otherwise productive fantasy performance. Randle's high shot volume and rebounding provide a reliable foundation, and although his efficiency could fluctuate given his heavy offensive responsibilities, that won't matter much as long as he keeps producing as he has so far. He's scored at least 23 points in three of his first four appearances this season.