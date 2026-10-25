Randle delivered 23 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds and five assists across 35 minutes in Saturday's 125-121 loss to the Cavaliers.

Randle followed his 33-point performance in the season opener with a more balanced offensive performance this time around, reducing his shot attempts while contributing as a facilitator. His scoring output could fluctuate depending on how the Nets distribute opportunities between him and Michael Porter, as well as on the likes of Egor Demin and Mikel Brown (rest) stepping up from time to time. But Randle should be one of the Nets' go-to offensive options every time he steps on the hardwood, which should give him enough of a floor to be a reliable contributor in most contests.