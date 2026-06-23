Nets' Julius Randle: Heading to Brooklyn

The Timberwolves traded Randle and the No. 28 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft to the Nets on Monday as part of a three-team deal with the Bulls, Shams Charania of ESPN reports. Chicago received Nic Claxton (finger), while Minnesota acquired the 33rd overall pick in this year's draft.

Randle is heading to Brooklyn after spending the last two seasons in Minnesota. The 31-year-old appeared in 79 regular-season contests for the Timberwolves in 2025-26, averaging 21.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks. Although Randle's days of averaging a double-double may be behind him, it's reasonable to expect he could be more productive offensively on a roster that is currently lacking consistent scoring options. He's under contract for 2026-27 and holds a player option for 2027-28.