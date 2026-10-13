Randle recorded 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and a steal across 23 minutes in Monday's 131-122 preseason win over the Wizards.

Randle made his biggest impact as a facilitator, leading Brooklyn with nine assists while taking just eight field-goal attempts. His three turnovers were a minor blemish, but this overall performance showed he can contribute without dominating the offense. Randle's passing production was particularly encouraging for fantasy managers, as he demonstrated the potential to generate substantial assists from the frontcourt, and if he's able to carry this playmaking into the regular season, players such as Michael Porter, Day'Ron Sharpe and others could benefit from Randle's passing as a point forward.