McCullar supplied four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and two steals over 16 minutes during Monday's 121-90 loss to Detroit.

McCullar continues to see run in Josh Hart's (ankle) absence, and Hart is expected to miss at least a couple more outings. McCullar isn't yet on the fantasy radar, however, as he's averaging 2.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 0.5 steals in 11.5 minutes over his last four appearances.