McCullar (calf) played two minutes in Wednesday's 134-127 double-overtime win over the Nuggets, recording zero points (0-1 FG), two assists and one rebound.

The two-way player hadn't seen action for the Knicks or their G League affiliate since Jan. 17 while managing a calf issue, but he made enough improvement in his recovery to join the parent club ahead of Wednesday's contest. He handled a light role off the bench, checking into the game four times late in the first, second and fourth quarters as well as the first overtime period. McCullar is unlikely to be included in the rotation in the Knicks' next game Friday in Detroit, especially if trade-deadline pickup Dalen Terry and/or Josh Hart (ankle) and Miles McBride (ankle) return from injuries.