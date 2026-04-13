McCullar finished with 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and two steals in 25 minutes during Sunday's 110-96 loss to the Hornets.

McCullar was far more involved than usual in his team's regular-season finale, as the Knicks elected to rest a good chunk of their usual contributors. The Kansas product averaged 2.4 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 7.4 minutes per game across 21 regular-season appearances. McCullar is unlikely to have much of a role heading into the postseason, though he'll be available to serve as frontcourt depth if needed.