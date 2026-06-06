Knicks' Mikal Bridges: Efficient shooting continues

Bridges posted 20 points (8-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists and one steal in 41 minutes during Friday's 105-104 victory over the Spurs in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Bridges continues to score the ball efficiently, having now shot at least 60 percent from the field in five of his past seven appearances. After what could be considered a disappointing end to the regular season, Bridges has rediscovered his form on both ends of the floor> in nine games over the past month, he has averaged 17.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.1 three-pointers, shooting 59.1 percent from the floor and 94.1 percent from the line.