Bridges delivered 14 points (6-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 30 minutes in Thursday's 122-120 preseason win over the Raptors.

Bridges connected on five of his five two-point attempts, helping New York build a halftime advantage. He also supplied two blocks, including a rejection of RJ Barrett's three-point attempt at the end of the second quarter. Although Bridges committed four turnovers, his efficient scoring and defensive contributions highlighted his ability to make an impact without dominating the ball.