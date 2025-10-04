Knicks' Mikal Bridges: Efficient shooting in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bridges racked up 10 points (4-4 FG, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 17 minutes during Saturday's 113-104 win over the 76ers.
Bridges couldn't miss during the team's second preseason game, as he shot 100 percent from the field and the free-throw line. He continues to prove he's an ideal fit for this squad and is already playing well under new head coach Mike Brown, even with limited time on the floor.
