Bridges produced four points (2-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one block in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 106-100 loss to the 76ers.

Bridges endured a forgettable shooting night as the Knicks dropped their season opener following their championship banner ceremony. The veteran wing attempted just eight shots despite logging the second-most minutes on the team, and his minus-15 rating was among New York's worst. His established starting role should provide opportunities to rebound, but fantasy managers will want to see greater offensive involvement moving forward.