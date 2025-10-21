Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Absent from practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (load management) did not practice Tuesday, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Robinson has been sidelined for over a week due to load management. Coach Mike Brown continues to downplay this, but fantasy managers have every right to be concerned. Plus, it's already been reported that Robinson will miss some games for maintenance this season. His status for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers is very much in the air.
