Anunoby (recently traded) isn't listed on the Knicks' injury report for Monday's game against the Timberwolves.

Anunoby was traded to the Knicks on Saturday, along with Malachi Flynn and Precious Achiuwa. Flynn (ankle) will remain sidelined, but Anunoby and Achiuwa should be able to make their Knicks debut. Anunoby should replace RJ Barrett in New York's starting lineup and profiles as a 3-and-D player next to Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle.