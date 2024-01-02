Anunoby fouled out of Monday's 112-106 victory over the Timberwolves after recording 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 35 minutes.

While the fouls put a bit of a damper on his performance, Anunoby otherwise had a strong Knicks debut and had exactly the defensive impact he was acquired to provide, leading the team with a plus-19 rating. The 26-year-old forward will see his offense come and go, but through 11 games in December for the Raptors prior to the trade, he averaged 15.6 points, 3.9 boards, 3.5 assists, 1.8 threes and 0.8 steals and shot a cool 50.0 percent from the floor.