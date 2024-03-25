Davis amassed 36 points (15-21 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals over 40 minutes during Sunday's 150-145 victory over the Pacers.

The Lakers' 150 points marked their highest total since 1987. Davis was a critical element in the final minutes as the Pacers mounted an inspired comeback. Although saddled with an Achilles injury, Davis played 40 minutes and produced his third consecutive double-double.