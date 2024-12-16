Davis finished Sunday's 116-110 victory over Memphis with 40 points (15-22 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 9-12 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 33 minutes.

Davis tied his best scoring output of the season with an impressive performance, as he missed just seven of his 22 shots en route to leading the Lakers to a much-needed victory. The star big man has reached the 30-point plateau in three of his last four games while averaging 26.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.9 blocks per game since the beginning of December.