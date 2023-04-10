Davis closed with 16 points (7-15 FG, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, four blocks and three steals across 34 minutes during Sunday's 128-117 win over the Jazz.

Davis got off to a solid start with eight first-half points on 4-of-7 shooting from the floor, adding seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks as the Lakers jumped out to a nine-point lead heading into the locker room. The power forward was able to knock down only three more shots over the final two quarters but did grab another six boards, two blocks and a steal to give him game highs in all three of those categories on the night. Davis continues to battle through a foot injury but still managed to close out the regular season with four straight double-doubles.