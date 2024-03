Davis (knee) is available and will start Sunday's game against the Nets, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Davis and LeBron James (ankle) are both available after garnering questionable tags. Davis has appeared in 23 of the Lakers' last 24 contests, averaging 24.2 points, 13.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.4 blocks and 1.2 steals in 35.8 minutes per game during that stretch.