Davis logged 36 points (11-22 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 13-17 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal over 43 minutes during Friday's 123-120 victory over the Grizzlies.

Davis missed Tuesday's loss to Golden State due to a headache and nausea, but he was able to suit up for Friday's contest. He and fellow All-Star LeBron James combined for 73 points in a key win that helped propel the Lakers to the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. Including Friday's performance, Davis has put up at least 35 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks on five occasions this season. The Lakers can clinch the No. 8 seed with a win in Sunday's regular-season finale in New Orleans but could fall to as low as 10th with a loss, so Davis and the rest of the team's starters figure to suit up and play their full allotment of minutes.