Davis supplied 37 points (11-17 FG, 15-16 FT), 21 rebounds, two assists, five blocks and five steals across 38 minutes during Tuesday's 115-105 loss to the Suns.

Davis did a little bit of everything Tuesday night, including a near-perfect night at the charity stripe. He also played lights-out defense with 21 rebounds, five steals and five blocked shots. Although he turned over the ball six times, his stellar all-around performance negated any demerits to his fantasy total.