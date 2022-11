Davis is probable for Tuesday's contest against Phoenix with lower back tightness, Harrison Faigen of SBNation.com reports.

Davis continues to pop up on Los Angeles' injury report due to back tightness, but the 29-year-old has appeared in 10 straight games. Davis has been unstoppable across the Lakers' recent three-game winning streak, averaging 35.0 points, 17.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.7 blocks over that span.