Davis is deemed questionable to return to Tuesday's game versus the 76ers due to an abdominal muscle strain, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Davis tallied four points (2-3 FG), two rebounds and one steal in 10 minutes of action before leaving Tuesday's contest with 2:10 remaining in the first quarter. If Davis is unable to return, Jaxson Hayes and Christian Koloko will likely receive increased playing time.