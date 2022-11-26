Davis is questionable for Saturday's game against the Spurs due to a left calf contusion, Harrison Faigen of SBNation.com reports.

Davis has been dealing with a sore back most of the season, but he picked up a calf injury during Friday's game, which is the more pressing concern. Davis has missed just one game this season (Oct. 28), and with LeBron James (adductor) back, the coaching staff may have some leeway to give Davis the night off. If he sits, more minutes could be in store for Thomas Bryant, Damian Jones, Wenyen Gabriel and Juan Toscano-Anderson.