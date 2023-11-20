Davis supplied 27 points (11-15 FG, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals across 33 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 105-104 victory over the Rockets.

Davis was deemed available ahead of Sunday's matchup and delivered an excellent performance, posting his fifth double-double over the last six contests. The star big man has had a few subpar performances in the scoring column, but more often than not, he's posted excellent numbers on both ends of the court while operating as the Lakers' go-to player on offense at time, even ahead of LeBron James. Davis is averaging 20.3 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.6 blocks and 3.3 assists per game in November.