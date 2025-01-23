Davis is probable for Thursday's game against Boston due to right calf soreness, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Davis is likely to play against the Celtics despite a lingering calf issue. He's logged a double-double in nine straight appearances and is averaging 25.6 points, 13.6 rebounds and 2.6 blocks during that stretch.
