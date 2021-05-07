Davis won't return to Thursday's matchup with the Clippers due to back spasms, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

Davis reportedly suffered back spasms sometime during the first half of Thursday's contest. This will be a mighty blow to the Lakers if Davis needs time off once again, as the forward recently returned from missing 30 straight games from Feb. 16 to April 19 due to a calf injury. The Lakers' next game is Friday against Portland, and Davis should presumably be a game-time call until more news regarding or confirming his status surfaces. The former Kentucky Wildcat posted four points in nine minutes before exiting Thursday.