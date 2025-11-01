Ayton (back) is probable for Sunday's game against the Heat, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Ayton experienced back spasms during Friday's win over the Grizzlies and didn't return. According to Khobi Price of The Orange County Register, head coach JJ Redick said the big man was available to check back in but was held out as a precaution. Over six regular-season games, Ayton has averaged 14.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 31.5 minutes per contest.