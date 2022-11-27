Schroder closed Saturday's 143-138 victory over the Spurs with 21 points (6-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds and six assists across 31 minutes.

Schroder scored a season-high 21 points as he drew his second straight start in place of Patrick Beverley. The former first-round pick looked sharp from the field and scored nine of his 21 points from beyond the arc. Schroder figures to be in line for at least one more start while Beverley finishes out his three-game suspension Monday against the Pacers.