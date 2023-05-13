Schroder was ejected from Game 6 against the Warriors on Friday.
Schroder was already on a technical foul when he had a mild altercation with Draymond Green in which the Golden State forward pushed a ball into his face. Schroder finished the night with three points, five assists and two rebounds in 25 minutes.
