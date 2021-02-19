Schroder (COVID-19 protocols) is out for Thursday's game against the Nets, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

Schroder is set to miss his first game of the season after he was placed in the league's health and safety protocols. It comes as especially unfortunate timing for Schroder as he was coming off a strong outing in the team's first game without Anthony Davis (calf) when he went for 24 points and four steals against Minnesota. Alex Caruso could be in line for an increased workload with Schroder sidelined.