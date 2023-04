Schroder (foot) is probable for Monday's Game 4 against Memphis.

Schroder, LeBron James (foot) and Anthony Davis (foot) all continue to be listed as probable, but they've all suited up for each postseason game and will likely do so again Monday. After posting 21 points in the Lakers' Play-In Game against Memphis, Schroder has been limited during the opening-round series, posting just 4.7 points and 3.3 assists in 20.0 minutes per game.