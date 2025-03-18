Vanderbilt was ejected from Monday's game against the Spurs after being assessed a double technical foul, Mark Medina of TheSportingTribune.com reports.
The 25-year-old got into an altercation with Jeremy Sochan, who was also tossed midway through the fourth quarter. Vanderbilt will finish the game with two points (1-2 FG), one rebound and one assist across 15 minutes.
