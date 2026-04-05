Vanderbilt (calf) is available for Sunday's game against the Mavericks.

Vanderbilt will shake off a questionable tag and should see increased playing time moving forward, as Austin Reaves (oblique) and Luka Doncic (hamstring) are out for at least a month, while Marcus Smart (ankle) also remains sidelined. Over his past 10 appearances, Vanderbilt has averaged 3.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 13.2 minutes per game.