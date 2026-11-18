Vanderbilt provided four points (2-3 FG, 0-2 FT) and seven rebounds over 14 minutes during Tuesday's 118-114 overtime win over the Hornets.

Vanderbilt made his presence felt on the glass, collecting six offensive rebounds despite playing fewer than 15 minutes. The veteran forward has remained a limited part of the Lakers' rotation, averaging approximately 12 minutes over his last five appearances. His rebounding ability offers occasional value in deeper leagues, but his minimal offensive involvement and restricted playing time limit his fantasy upside.