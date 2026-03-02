Vanderbilt (coach's decision) went unused off the bench in Sunday's 128-104 win over the Kings.

Vanderbilt ended up dropping out of the rotation after he had appeared in each of the Lakers' last 35 games and averaged 4.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.9 steals in 18.8 minutes per contest during that stretch. The veteran big man had been trending down prior to his absence Sunday, playing no more than 12 minutes in any of his last five appearances while converting on just 36.4 percent of his field-goal attempts. Head coach JJ Redick went with Maxi Kleber (13 minutes) on the second unit in lieu of Vanderbilt in what could prove to be more than a one-time arrangement.