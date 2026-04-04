Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Questionable for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vanderbilt is questionable for Sunday's game in Dallas due to right calf soreness, Thuc Nhi Nguyen of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Vanderbilt may want to test his calf while going through his pregame routine, so he could be headed for a game-time call Sunday. If he's ruled out, that could open up some minutes for Jake LaRavia and Maxi Kleber.
More News
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Will suit up Sunday•
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Re-enters rotation Thursday•
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Moves back out of rotation•
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Removed from rotation•
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Shows two-way potential•
-
Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt: Records season-high four steals•