Vanderbilt accumulated eight points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds and one steal across 14 minutes during Sunday's 115-96 loss to the Rockets in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

This was Vanderbilt's best game of the series as he logged at least 14 minutes for the fourth game in a row. Overall, he's averaging 15.3 minutes per contest with 4.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 0.5 steals.