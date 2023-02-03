James notched 26 points (11-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and seven assists over 33 minutes during Thursday's 112-111 win over the Pacers.

James shot the ball extremely well outside of the first quarter where he went 1-of-4 for just three points. From the second quarter on he shot 66.6 percent from the field to finish with 26 points on the night, adding seven rebounds and seven assists. Nine of his points came in the fourth quarter on 3-of-5 shooting as the Lakers narrowly escaped with the win over Indiana. James has now scored at least 25 points in eight of his last 10 games, shooting 51.6 percent from the field over that stretch.