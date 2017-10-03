Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Doesn't practice Tuesday
Ball (ankle) did not participate in Tuesday's practice, Bill Oram of The Orange County Register reports.
Ball injured the ankle during Monday's preseason game against the Nuggets. It remains to be seen how serious the sprain is, but it's apparently giving him enough discomfort to prevent him from practicing Tuesday.
