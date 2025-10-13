Hachimura finished with 16 points (6-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Sunday's preseason win over the Warriors.

Hachimura scored the ball efficiently, although his complementary production left a lot to be desired. With LeBron James (pinched nerve) likely to miss at least the first two weeks of the regular season, Hachimura will have an opportunity to step up on the offensive end of the floor. While he has proven he can be a reliable scorer, the coaching staff will also be hoping Hachimura can contribute on the defensive end, something he has previously struggled to do.