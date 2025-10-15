Lakers' Rui Hachimura: Will play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hachimura will play in Wednesday's preseason game against the Mavericks, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Hachimura sat out Tuesday's loss to the Suns, though he'll return to game action against Dallas. The 27-year-old forward was a regular in Los Angeles' starting five last season and may see increased usage in the beginning of the 2025-26 campaign with LeBron James expected to miss time while dealing with Sciatica.
