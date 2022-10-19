Westbrook (hamstring) is active for Tuesday's game against Golden State, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Westbrook, along with Anthony Davis (back) and LeBron James (foot), are all available to play and will presumably start for the Lakers, as they seek to ruin the defending champ's opening night. Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists across 78 starts for the Lakers during the 2021-22 season.