Pippen accrued 36 points (12-25 FG, 6-12 3PT,3-3 FT), six assists, three steals and one rebound in 35 minutes of Wednesday's 133-115 win over the Blue.

Pippen was incredible off the bench yet again, leading the team in scoring with a season-high 36 points. Through seven games, Pippen has averaged 23.1 points, 5.1 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 28.9 minutes per game.