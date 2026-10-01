Pippen is a full participant to begin training camp, Grizzlies president of basketball operations Zach Kleiman said, according to Memphis reporter Landon Speck.

Pippen continues to go through camp without any health-related restrictions, clearing the way for him to compete normally throughout the preseason. The guard's full participation is an encouraging after he underwent a toe procedure back in March. As Memphis begins sorting out its backcourt rotation ahead of the regular season, Pippen's battle with Ty Jerome will be one to watch.

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