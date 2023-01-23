Bryant closed with 31 points (12-15 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and one block across 33 minutes during Sunday's 121-112 victory over Portland.

After playing 24 minutes or fewer in each of the previous five games while essentially splitting time at center with backup Wenyen Gabriel, Bryant salvaged a rough week with a historic outing. He became only the third Lakers player in the past 40 years to record 30 points and 14 rebounds while shooting at least 80 percent from the field, and the perfect showing from the free-throw line along with the unexpected production from three-point range made Bryant's performance even sweeter. While the big game should temporarily halt any plans his fantasy managers might have had to drop him, Bryant's value is nonetheless is expected to nosedive in the near future with Anthony Davis (foot) tracking toward an early February return.