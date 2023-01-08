Bryant logged 29 points (12-14 FG, 5-7 FT), 14 rebounds, one block and one steal across 34 minutes during Saturday's 136-134 win over the Kings.

The Lakers will find a way to keep Bryant involved upon Anthony Davis' (foot) return if he keeps playing at this level. If anything, Bryant's performances have already ignited thought about Davis' future with the team. The Lakers have won five straight games without Davis and have been quite vocal about potential activity at the trade deadline. Bryant is a great streaming option right now, but he has a chance to be the full-time guy if the Lakers make a big move.