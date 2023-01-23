Bryant closed with 31 points (12-15 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and one block across 33 minutes during Sunday's 121-112 victory over Portland.

Bryant had one of the best games of his career, and while he had a few underwhelming performances this week, this has been the best month of the season for Bryant by a wide margin. He's scored in double digits in eight of his 11 January appearances and has racked up five double-doubles in that span, putting up 16.2 points and 9.5 rebounds per game this month.