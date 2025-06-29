Luka Garza: Team option not extended
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Timberwolves declined their team option for Garza on Sunday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.
Garza is now set to hit free agency and explore opportunities elsewhere. The 26-year-old big man has struggled to find a consistent role through his first four seasons and saw just 5.6 minutes per game across 39 appearances during the 2024-25 campaign.
